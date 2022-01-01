Go
Burb's Burgers - Ballard

5101 14th Avenue Northwest

Popular Items

Special Sauce$0.50
Honey Mustard$0.50
Hot Dog Sandwich$5.00
grilled hebrew national hotdogs, ketchup, mustard, American cheese
Grilled Cheese$4.25
butter toasted texas toast with american cheese.... Feel free to spice it up with some onions or bacon or?
16oz Burbs Shake$6.50
Ranch$0.50
Burbs Special$5.00
smashed, griddled and well caramelized local beef patty with American cheese,griddled onions, pickles, special sauce, shredded lettuce
Burbs Classic$4.50
smashed, griddled and well caramelized local beef patty with American cheese, ketchup, mustard on a butter toasted bun
12oz Burbs Shake$4.50
Fries$3.50
thin, crispy, salty and golden brown....
5101 14th Avenue Northwest

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
