Burb's Burgers - Ballard
Come in and enjoy!
5101 14th Avenue Northwest
Popular Items
Location
5101 14th Avenue Northwest
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trailbend Taproom
Trailbend Taproom - A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails. Come on in and enjoy!
Great Notion Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Serious Pie Ballard
Grab some takeout and enjoy!
Adding a tasty beverage to your order? Please have your valid ID available at pick up.
Hattie's Hat
Longtime local cafe offers 3 meals a day plus drinks & live events in funky down-home digs.
Thursday 3pm - 10pm
Friday 12pm - 10pm
Saturday 9am - 10pm
Sunday 9am - 6pm
Menu Preview @ www.hatties-hat.com