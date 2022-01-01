Go
The Corner Store

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$8.95
Patty on Ciabata roll, mayo, mustard, ketcup, american cheese, lett, tomt, red onion
Chili Burger$9.95
Patty-Ciabatta roll, mayo, mustard, ketchup, american cheese, chili, white onions, letuce-tomato
Chicago Dog$4.95
Topped with mustard, relish, white onions, tomato slices, sport peppers, pickle spear, garlic salt
Olive Oyl's Revenge$6.00
Green Chilie Casserole
Shake$4.50
Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Egg, choice of meat, & american Cheese
Coke 20 oz$2.00
Oatmeal$4.75
Lighthouse$8.50
Toasted Rye, horseradish mayo, 1 Swiss cheese, Roast Beef, Lettuce, tomato, red onion.
Hot Tea$1.85

Location

1118 W 37th St

San Pedro CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Lighthouse Cafe

Eat Like A Local

Colossus

Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.

West Coast Philly's

Come in and enjoy!!

West Coast Philly's

Come in and enjoy!

