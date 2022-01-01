The Corner Store
Come in and enjoy!
1118 W 37th St
Popular Items
Location
1118 W 37th St
San Pedro CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lighthouse Cafe
Eat Like A Local
Colossus
Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.
West Coast Philly's
Come in and enjoy!!
West Coast Philly's
Come in and enjoy!