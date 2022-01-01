Go
Plucked Chicken and Beer

Get PLUCKED!

2317 Oak Grove Road

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos$12.00
nashville hot oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, hot honey, pluck sauce, green onions
8 Piece Wing Meal$13.50
8 wings served any style with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
3 Veggie Tenders$9.99
Rooster$11.99
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
Tweety Bird$11.99
honey mustard, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, dill pickles
6 Piece Wing Meal$11.50
6 wings served any style with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
10 Piece Wing Meal$16.00
10 wings served any style with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
5 Veggie Tenders$11.99
Sticky Chicky$11.99
asian sticky sauce, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickled jalapenos, pluck sauce, toasted sesame seeds
Club Chick$11.99
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado crema, arugula, roma tomatoes, chipotle ranch
Location

2317 Oak Grove Road

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

