Art's Jug

Pizza, Italian, Steaks & Seafood.
Considered the oldest family name in Watertown pizza, Sboro Family Restaurants is as rich in history as its pizza is in flavor.

820 Huntington Street

Popular Items

Medium Antipasto$10.20
Truly an Art's tradition! Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet cherry peppers, black olives, roasted red peppers, salami and provolone cheese.
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$7.70
Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
Wed. & Sun. (Large & Smedium )$23.50
10 Traditional Wings$15.50
10 Baked Wings In Your Choice of Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, Italian, Honey Mustard
Large Regular$19.25
Large - 15 Pieces (17 x 12 Rectangle) Served with cheese, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers. (No substitutions.)
Wed. & Sun. (Large & Large Antipasto)$23.50
Large Reg Roni$21.45
Large - 15 Pieces (17 x 12 Rectangle)
Served with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers. (No substitutions.)
BYO SMEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA$12.00
8 Pieces (10 x 10 Square)
Garlic Knots$8.00
Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
BYO LARGE CHEESE PIZZA$16.50
Large - 15 Pieces (17 x 12 Rectangle)

Location

Watertown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

