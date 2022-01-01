The Original Gino's East of Chicago

Chicago's Iconic Deep Dish Pizza

Gino’s legendary deep dish pies hit the scene in 1966 thanks to two hungry taxi drivers. Tired of getting stuck in the city during rush hour with nowhere to stop for a bite, Sam Levine and Fred Bartoli opened Gino’s East just off Michigan Ave. They hired Alice, a chef who helped create the city’s first deep dish pizza only a few years prior. Sticking to Alice’s recipe ever since, Gino’s pizzas are notable for their thick, deep golden crusts which are baked in well-seasoned cast iron pans and topped with mozzarella. Their most popular pizza features a sausage patty that stretches the entire diameter of the pie, guaranteeing a bit of sausage with every bite….

This is Chicago we’re talking about, after all. Gino’s East has been featured on Man vs. Food. Serious Eats named their pies one of the best deep dish pizzas in Chicago. Famous fans who have stopped by for a slice include Michelle Obama, Patrick Stewart, Chris Rock, and Andy Cohen.



521 South Dearborn Street