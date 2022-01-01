Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
39 Esplanade
Richmond, VT 05477
Menu
Popular Items
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper
Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side
Draft Beer
Beer Cider
Wine By The Glass
Wine By The Bottle
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Special Pies
Large Pies 16
White sauce, pickled serranos, grilled onion, smoked pork, BBQ sauce
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
Vegan white sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, smoked artichoke, vegan mozzarella
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
Shakshuka sauce, charred peppers, grilled onion, herbed feta, egg yolk
White sauce, whole leaf basil, pickled red cabbage, charred peppers, spicy peanut sauce
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, herbed feta, preserved lemon
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
White sauce, roasted chicken, broccolini, roasted garlic, Alpine cheddar, fresh rosemary
Small Pies 12
Gluten Free 12
Salads Desserts
One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips
Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper
One cannoli with chocolate filling, dipped in freeze-dried raspberries
Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side
Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette
3 cannoli of your choice
Retail Beer
Retail Cider
Retail Red Wine
Retail White Wine
Retail Food
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
39 Esplanade, Richmond VT 05477
Gallery
