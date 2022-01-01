Go
Silk Elephant

Noodle and rice

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

Popular Items

Crispy Cauliflower$8.00
Deep fried cauliflower “dip n dusted” in our lightly seasoned flour, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Devil wings (5)$12.00
Deep fried chicken wings covered with Mango Habanero chili glaze.
Shishito Pepper (GF)$9.00
Deep fried shishito pepper with light Himalayan pink salt.
Cashew Nut Noodles$15.00
Flat rice noodles pan fried with zucchini , red bell peppers and topped with cashew nuts in our chef’s special sweet basil sauce.
Peanut Noodles (GF)$15.00
Stir fried rice noodles with broccoli, carrots, and zucchini topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.
Coconut Shrimp (5)$12.00
Delicious golden fried shrimp made with panko crumbs and coconut flakes, served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Dynamite Shrimp (5)$10.00
Deep fried shrimp dumplings served with homemade dumpling sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.
Kua Kai$15.00
Flat rice noodles pan fried with eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts paired with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
Kao Soi (GF)$18.00
A Northern Thai favorite! Egg noodles in special coconut curry broth, topped with crispy noodles and minced green onions.
Tom Yum (GF)$11.00
Thai famous hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions, and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Location

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

Ankeny IA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
