Go
Toast

Wilkins VFW 5008

Thank you for your support!

429 Cline St

No reviews yet

Location

429 Cline St

East Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roman Bistro

No reviews yet

Italian favorites along with fresh fish, steaks, veal & chicken dishes

Carl's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Superior Motors

No reviews yet

Food and Wine magazine named Superior Motors as one of the top ten restaurants in the nation in its 2018 Restaurants of the Year Issue.
http://www.foodandwine.com/restaurants-of-the-year
Thoughtfully prepared food drawing inspiration from Braddock, its people, its history and its perseverance. The cuisine will best represent the eclectic style which has become a trademark of Chef Kevin Sousa.
We share a space with Barebones Productions, a Pittsburgh-based theatre company founded by Patrick Jordan.

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

A family oriented hangout with juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston