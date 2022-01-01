Go
Toast

Hubba Hubba Smokehouse

Honoring the craft of low & slow NC BBQ

2724 Greenville Hwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2724 Greenville Hwy

Flat Rock NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Campfire

No reviews yet

Gather Around

Honey and Salt

No reviews yet

Farm to table local breakfast and lunch

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Everything to make you smile!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston