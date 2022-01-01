Go
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

Thai Street Food from all regions of Thailand!

3442 30th Street

Popular Items

Pad Kee Mao$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
House Fried Rice$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein.
Pad Thai$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Tom Kha Soup$11.00
Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
Thai Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil and a fried egg.
Chinese Broccoli$13.00
Chinese broccoli, Thai chilis, garlic, and jasmine rice with a fried egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.

Location

3442 30th Street

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
