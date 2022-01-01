Go
R 10 Social House

Come on in and enjoy!

179 N. Harbor Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Truffle Fries$9.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Codmother*$13.00
Boardwalk Sprouts**$10.00
Shishito Peppers$12.00
Togarashi-Spiced Fries$9.00
Fresh Catch Bowl$18.00
Location

179 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
