Coffee Redefined

The only third wave coffee shop in the area with drinks and eats that taste better than they look.

2771 Nostrand Avenue

Popular Items

Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup:
Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday
Cinnamon Swirls After 2
Challah (By Order Only) After 4.
Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time)
For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Hot Latte
Chocolate Babka
Babka Muffins$4.50
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Challah$7.75
Latte Iced
Cinnamon Swirls
Zucchini Chip$4.50
Whole wheat goodness with Calabaut Belgian Chocolate chips.
Artisan Breads$12.00
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
