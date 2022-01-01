Go
Twisted Root

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

505 Houston St

Popular Items

Kids Burger$5.00
Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately
Onion Strings$3.75
Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings
Peppercorn Ranch$0.75
Hand-Punched Fries$3.25
Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process
ORG Twisted Cheese Fries$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese
Vegabond$10.00
Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat
The Classic$7.75
Cheddar cheese, TX beef
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
Fried Pickles$3.75

Location

505 Houston St

Coppell TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
