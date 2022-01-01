Go
NHB - Beachwood

Craft Beer + Scratch made North High Brewpub menu. Conveniently located right off Cedar Rd at the Beachwood mall. Thankful to be apart of the great Beachwood community!

26300 Cedar Rd #1103

Popular Items

Grilled Buffalo Chicken$13.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette
North High House Salad$10.00
spring mesclun mix / cotija cheese /
red onion / cucumber / grape tomato /
avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette
Pepperoni Basil Flatbread$13.00
san marzano / mozzarella / pepperoni / basil / hot honey drizzle
Hot Nash Flatbread$14.00
ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville hot chicken / jalapeno relish / red onion / house made pickles / hot honey drizzle
Taco Salad$11.00
shredded lettuce / cheddar blend / pico /
black bean & corn salsa / jalapeno relish / fried tortilla strips / zesty ranch / add taco chicken or beef +5
High Times Nachos$16.00
grilled chicken / five beer cheese / black bean & corn salsa / pico / cotija cheese / lettuce / pickled jalapeno / avocado ranch / cilantro / stacked coast to coast
Midwest Greens Salad$9.00
spring mesclun mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / sunflower seeds / ranch
High N' Hot Flatbread$14.00
ranch / mozzarella / buffalo grilled chicken / bacon / red onion / celery / high five garlic drizzle
Ohio BBQ Flatbread$14.00
honey-wheat bbq / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken / bacon / black bean & corn salsa / red onion / ranch drizzle
26300 Cedar Rd #1103

Beachwood OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
