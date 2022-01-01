Go
Pierce Tavern

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.50
SMASHED BURGER SLIDERS$13.00
Bacon Jam | Griddled Onions | American Cheese
SPICY CHICKEN DOUBLE DECKER TACOS$14.00
Adobo Chicken | Cheddar | Chihuahua | Lettuce | Pico De Gallo | Chipotle Ranch | Soft Flour Shell + Hard Corn Shell | Choice of Side
SMOKED SANDWICH$13.00
Choice of Smoked Meat | Sriracha Slaw | B+B Pickles | Bourbon BBQ | Choice of Side
TAVERN BURGER$15.00
2 1/4 LB Burger Patties | American | Fried Egg | Whiskey Pepper Bacon | House Pickles | Shallot Aioli | Brioche | Choice of Side
MAHI MAHI TACOS$14.00
Soft Flour Shell | Blackend Mahi Mahi | Mango + Cucumber Slaw | Avocado | Chipotle Aioli | Choice of Side
SALMON AND KALE$17.00
Kale | Shaved Parmesan | Blackend Salmon | Sourdough Croutons | Spicy Caesar
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
GOUDACRIS BURGER$15.00
Smoked Gouda | Cherry Pepper Jam | Truffle Mayo | Arugula | Brioche | Choice of Side
MUSTANG BURGER$15.00
Yellow Cheddar | Bacon | Onion Strings | Bourbon BBQ | Pickles | Pretzel Bun | Choice of Side
Location

5135 Main Street

Downers Grove IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
