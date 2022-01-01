Go
Maui Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy the Craft Beer Way of Life!

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217

Popular Items

S Field Green Salad$7.00
local mixed greens, tomato, carrot, radish, garlic croutons
L Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan garlic croutons
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
panko fried chicken, blue cheese, bacon, MBC hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Carnivore$19.00
Bikini Blonde marinara, cheddar, jack, carne asada, chicken, kalua pork, salsa verde, cilantro
Chicken Club$19.00
garlic oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, ranch
Nachos$16.00
cheddar, jack, black beans, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, chives
Fish & Chips$24.00
Bikini Blonde beer batter, frie, coleslaw, lemon, jalapeno tartar sauce
FARM$18.00
garlic oil, mozzarella, blue cheese, pears, candied mac nuts, onion, balsamic reduction
Cheese Flatbread$14.00
G.O.A.T.$18.00
Bikini Blonde marinara, mozzarella, goat cheese, mushroom, onion, ranch
Location

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217

Lahaina HI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

