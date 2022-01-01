Garibaldi Portside Bistro
Great food, beautiful view & friendly people. We are a family owned restaurant located on the Port of Garibaldi with a locally sourced diverse menu.
307 Mooring Basin Dr
Location
307 Mooring Basin Dr
Garibaldi OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Parkside Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
We Be Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Alice's Country House
Cooked to order family restaurant with a nostalgic ambiance offering breakfast, lunch, & dinner. Come in and enjoy!
Mo's
Come in and enjoy!