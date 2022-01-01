Go
Toast

Sushi Sake

Come in and enjoy!

202 MIRACLE MILE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ANGEL ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
SHRIMP SAUCE$1.00
MISO SOUP$4.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
MIAMI HEAT ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
CRUNCHY ROLL$12.00
Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch
EEL SAUCE$1.00
SPICY MAYO$1.00

Location

202 MIRACLE MILE

CORAL GABLES FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TERRE DEL SAPORE

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Carrot Express

No reviews yet

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

Sushi Maki Catering

No reviews yet

Sushi Maki Cater

PPole Pizza

No reviews yet

PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston