Stock & Barrel

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

901 Gleaves Street

No reviews yet

Duck Fries$7.00
Rendered Duck Fat + Grated Parmesan + Scallions + Garlic Aioli
Merican$13.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Bernie$15.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Benton’s Bacon + Blueberry Preserve + Beer Battered Jalapeños

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bag Lady's Chip & Fry Co. Food truck

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the best "EAT OUT LOUD" food truck in the city!

Sunday Super Order Pickup Location:

No reviews yet

We specialize in smoking a wide variety of meats using the tried and true low and slow method. We are available to book for parties, weddings, festivals, fairs, school/ sporting events, family and church functions plus much, much more. Call, text or email for more info.

Burger Up Franklin

No reviews yet

Burger Up Franklin is a community gathering place that serves fresh meals made with foods from local Middle Tennessee farms. In addition to our all-natural angus beef burgers, we serve a variety of innovative, healthy dishes, including ample options for guests with food allergies. For more information, check us out online at: burgerupfranklin.com

Madison Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

