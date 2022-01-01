Stock & Barrel
A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.
901 Gleaves Street
Location
901 Gleaves Street
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
