Sloan's Tap & Burger
We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!
1565 Raleigh St. Unit 100
Location
1565 Raleigh St. Unit 100
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Patio at Sloans
Come in and enjoy!
Phoenix Event Center
Come in and enjoy!
Strange Craft Beer Company
Come in and enjoy!
Greenleaf Juice - Denver Ghost Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!