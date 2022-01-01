Go
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill

Wonderfully satisfying Vietnamese noodle soups with freshly grilled and marinated meats.

1113 N Country Rd #3BC

Popular Items

Traditional Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Vermicelli Mountain$13.00
rice vermicelli stir-fry in soy-sesame paste with minced pork, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, cucumber, carrot, & thin-sliced shiitake.
Vietnamese Summer Rolls$10.00
lettuce, carrot, mango, rice vermicelli cold noodles, mint & Thai basil leaf, and poached tiger shrimp wrapped in rice paper, with peanut-scented dipping sauce on side
Pho Veggie$13.00
Pho Ga$13.00
topped with slices of grilled chicken, served with *chicken stock broth*
Pho King$16.00
topped with boneless short rib slices
Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls$8.00
crispy fried rice paper wrapped rolls with pork, carrot, jicama, taro, and rice vermicelli, with lettuce and vibrant “nuoc cham” dipping
Pho Tai$14.00
topped with thin slices of rare eye-round beef
Viet Wings$11.00
super crispy chicken wings tossed in tangy lime glaze (mildly spicy)
Pho Sizzle$16.00
topped with grilled sirloin steak

1113 N Country Rd #3BC

Stony Brook NY

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
