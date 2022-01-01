Go
Adobo XO

Denver's latin-asian favorite serving tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Try our smoked carnitas tacos, chicken adobo ricebowl or our lumpia and green chile cheese fries which were featured on Netflix. Stop by soon! We're open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 8pm.

3109 N Federal Blvd

Asada Red Chile Cheese Fries$13.00
Filipino Chicken Adobo$12.00
Smoked Carnitas$12.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Cheeseburger$7.00
Xmas Chile Cheese Fries$9.00
Sweet Potato & Leek$12.00
Green Chile Cheeseburger$8.00
Alien XO Tahiti Blue Racerback$25.00
Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
