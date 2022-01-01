Via Della Pace

Cacio e Vino

No reviews yet

Established in 2006 by Sicilian-born Giusto Priola, this 60-seat enclave is perfect for serving delicious dinner and wood fired Pizza in its singular Sicilian style. Knowledgeable, first-rate service accompanies impeccable house-made Pastas, Pizza, traditional Sicilian Caponata, traditional Bucatini con le sarde, and rich Cassata, to name just a few, in an intimate, understatedly elegant dining area.

With its prime location and singularly Sicilian flair, ‘Cacio e Vino’ is a dining experience that you need to try and that will be like no other.

