Fore Hospitality LLC

Sono Wood Fired

No reviews yet

Tuscany & Florence Italian cuisine with global influences. An Epicurious journey of explosive flavors and guest engagement.

“4 years Michelin Recommended”

“Top 10 Best Pizza Chicago” Chicago Magazine

“Hungry Hound Award”

Zagat Rated

“Top Restaurant Chicago” – Rewards Network

Time Out Love – Finalist

The 22 Best Reservations for Chicago – Michigan Avenue Magazine

