The Waffle Lab

The European$10.00
Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Caprese$11.00
Basil, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic
Create Your Own Waffle$10.00
Our Liège waffle with your choice of 3 toppings.
Spicy Professor$12.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled jalapeños, with a side of salsa.
Big Poppa$10.00
Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our classic waffle, sealed with melted swiss & cheddar on the outside. LOOK at our add-ons!
Maple-Bacon Bliss$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.
Waffle & Gravy$9.00
Our classic Liege waffle served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy.
Pulled Pork Macffle$14.00
Pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, and bbq sauce drizzle on top of our waffle with a side of coleslaw.
Kids Plain Classic$2.00
Monkey's Uncle$10.00
Peanut butter, bananas and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce & a hint of real Vermont maple syrup.

234 N College AveUnit A-1

Fort Collins CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
