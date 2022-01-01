Go
Cucina Bella

Cucina Bella, an award winning Italian Restaurant located in
the heart of Downtown Algonquin,
offers authentic Italian cuisine accompanied by a vast selection of wine and desserts.
Combining creative dishes and serving "just like Nonna" recipes,
Cucina Bella enhances the true Italian dining experience that has earned the
award-winning titles.
With an open kitchen, adorned by brick walls and stained glass it creates a cozy feeling that welcomes family and friends.

220 S. Main St

Location

220 S. Main St

algonquin IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
