Go
Toast

1838 Grill #2

Come in and enjoy!

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$10.99
Ultimate Grilled Cheese$9.99
Cheddar, American and Monterey Jack cheese grilled on thick handcut bread with fries
Seguin Club$10.99
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, avacado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted croissant with fries
Monte Cristo$10.99
Ham and turkey with swiss cheese on white bread, deep fried and served with a side of rasberry marmalade and powdered sugar.
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hamburger$9.99
1/2 pound in house ground beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and mustard on a toasted bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
1/2 pound in house ground beef with sauteed mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese on a toasted bun
BLT$9.99
Bacon Bleu Burger$10.99
1/2 pound in house ground beef with bacon and blue cheese crumbles on a toasted bun.
Fried Mushrooms$8.99
See full menu

Location

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123

New Braunfels TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

188 South

No reviews yet

188 offers farm to table recipes with an Italian flair. The menu offers bold recipes prepared in traditional ways using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. By growing our own herbs and sourcing directly with farmers and ranchers, we know we are serving you only the best. It is easy to taste the difference.

Water 2 Wine

No reviews yet

Local winery with over 40 wines open for tasting.

Krause's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston