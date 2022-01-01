Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Naperville
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Location
1023 S Washington Ave., Naperville IL 60540
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
No Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Firecakes - Naperville Promenade
No Reviews
50 S Main Street Suite 136 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Naperville
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant