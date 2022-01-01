Go
Introducing Palma, Châm Pang Lanes, and Ghost Donkey to the newest ground breaking destination in FRG, Phoenix Arizona! This 20,000 square foot masterpiece will hold 3 of our newest concepts showcasing a sleepy watering hole of swaying palm trees and sunset firepits, a sassy housewives’ home of blue tigers and bowling pins, and a drunken donkey’s hideaway who loves a good night of Mezcal and dance parties.

903 N 2nd Street

903 N 2nd Street

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
