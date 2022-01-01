Go
  Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd

Popular Items

Aubree's Apple A's$7.50
Chocolate Torte$6.00
Faygo$3.25
Small Margherita$14.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Large Mighty Mighty Meat$19.00
Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Aubree's Cinnamon Bread$6.00
2 Lt Soda$2.99
20 oz Soda$1.99
Build Your Own Pizza Small$11.00
Large The Big Kahuna$19.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
Location

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

