Sitar Indian Restaurant - Chattanooga TN
Come in and enjoy!
200 Market St
Location
200 Market St
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Bitter Alibi
Three story building, two front porches, one great patio, and plenty more!
Hennen's
Steaks. Seafood. Spirits
Six18 Restaurant + Lounge
Welcomed by friendly service, embraced by lavish décor, and comforted by soul warming cuisine, Six 18 Restaurant and Lounge offers an upscale yet intimate ambience in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. The unique menu specialties are curated in a simple yet elevated way that creates a nostalgic experience. We invite you to experience Six18 during lunch, dinner, and after hour lounging to enjoy sandwiches, entrée salads, high quality meats, seafood, and fresh vegetables, as well as a distinguished selection of wines and cocktails to pair with your meal. At Six18 there is a seat in our dining room, lounge, Chattanooga room, or on our patio, waiting for you.
Burger Republic - Chattanooga
Come in and enjoy!