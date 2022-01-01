Go
Toast

Kinglet

Destination fine dining in the heart of Washington's wine country from Chef Maximillian Petty

55 W Cherry St

No reviews yet

Location

55 W Cherry St

Walla Walla WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Monkey Downtown

No reviews yet

Family Bar with something for everyone!
Let's Meat
Let's Eat
Let's Go!

Walla Walla Steak Company

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup is between 4:30pm and 8:30pm Tues-Thurs and 4:30pm to 9:30pm Friday and Saturday.

Walla Walla Pasta Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

No reviews yet

We are offering "no-contact" takeout for most of our menu. Order here, pay & pick up on the patio of the restaurant. Thanks for your support!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston