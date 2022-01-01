Go
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

156 SW Bay Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$12.95
Veggie patty, sun-dried tomato pesto, lettuce, avocado, tomato on a brioche bun
Meat n Eggs$14.95
Apple Turnover$3.75
Tuna Melt$16.95
Onions, dill relish, capers, tomato slices and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
Gravy$2.95
Fish Tacos$15.95
(3) Grilled Salmon, napa cabbage and cilantro with chipotle aioli
Corn Beef Hash$17.95
The Bodacious BLT$13.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on homemade foccacia bread
Bayfront Burger$16.95
Bacon, one egg, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
Side Egg$2.00
See full menu

Location

Newport OR

Newport OR

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

