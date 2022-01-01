The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.
156 SW Bay Blvd
Popular Items
Location
156 SW Bay Blvd
Newport OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mo's Annex
Family friendly Oregon Coast seafood.
Clearwater Restaurant
Here to make memories one meal at a time. Open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery
Local Ocean Seafoods
Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.
Jack Sprats Bayfront
Comfort Food For All on the Bayfront!