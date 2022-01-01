Go
Timber Wood Fire Bistro

Ever since the first caveman decided to slap a side of mammoth over the cave fire, man (and woman) has enjoyed the flavor of food cooked over a wood fire. At Timber Wood-Fire Bistro, all of our dishes are made from scratch using the highest quality ingredients. They are then cooked either over our state-of-the-art wood burning grill or in a brick oven heated by the embers of logs.
Cooking in this way imparts a slight smokiness as it brings out the natural flavors of the food. A juicy ribeye sizzles and caramelizes, giving the tender beef a gorgeous crust. The homemade dough for our pizzas rises in the heat, and the crust gets to be the perfect combination of crisp and chewy. Vegetables share an entirely new flavor profile when cooked over wood. Even our desserts get kissed by the flames, enhancing the natural sugars in a tart cherry streusel.

8702 PACIFIC STREET

Popular Items

Timber Mac and Cheese$22.00
roasted garlic, 4 cheese blend of fontina, 1 year aged cheddar, smoked mozzarela, gruyere cheese, Blackend porkbelly burnt ends, wood grilled chicken, poblano chimichurri, diced tomato
Durum Focaccia$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Lamb Burger$15.00
HOUSE GROUND LEG OF LAMB, RASPBERRY JALAPENO JAM, HARISSA YOGURT CREAM, RED ONION, HERBED GOAT CHEESE, HOUSE FRIES
Blackened Steak Caesar$24.00
8 OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF NEW YORK STRIP, CAJUN SPICED, GEM LETTUCE, PANZANELLA CROUTON, MADE TO ORDER CAESAR DRESSING, SHAVED PECORINO SUB BLACKENED SALMON FOR FREE
Prohibition Chicken$22.00
Non GMO certified and antibiotic free, Miller's Amish chicken, brined and wood roasted, grilled vegetables, yukon puree, roasted chicken jus
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
Red Bird Wings$14.00
WOOD-FIRED 1 LB. ALL-NATURAL, ANTIBIOTIC FREE CHICKEN, SHAVED CELERY AND CARROTS HARISSA APRICOT, MUSTARD MOLASSES BBQ OR SALSA ROJA (our wings are not fried only wood grilled)
Timburger$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Cedar Planked Steelhead Salmon$26.00
BUTTERED YUKON POTATO PUREE, GRILLED VEGETABLES, GINGER SOY CARAMEL GLAZE

Location

8702 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA NE

Sunday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
