Harlow

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love!

505 NW 23rd Ave

Popular Items

Yellow Curry Bowl$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, steamed kale & vegetable curry topped with cilantro & sesame seeds
Super Greens Lemonade$7.00
housemade honey lemonade topped with cucumber/spinach/kale juice & chlorella
ABC Shot$4.50
2 oz. shot of orange/beet juice & apple cider vinegar - served with an apple slice
Vegetable Curry$7.00
topped with cilantro & sesame seeds
Daily Soup$7.00
rotating soup of the day
Tangerine Kefir Water Tonic$7.00
sparkling tangerine-grapefruit kefir water topped with carrot/ginger/grapefruit juice & camu camu
Wellness Shot$4.50
2 oz. shot of ginger/lemon juice, cayenne & echinacea - served with an apple slice
Utopian Dream Salad$13.00
raw shredded green papaya, carrots, shredded kale & broccoli tossed in almond butter pad thai sauce, topped with almond parmesan, mint, cilantro, and sesame seeds
Chips, Salsa, & Guac$8.00
Market Veg Plate$7.50
Location

505 NW 23rd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
