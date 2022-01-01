Ida Claire

Honchos - The House of Churros

No reviews yet

Est. 2019. After our big success with our Food Truck we opened our Brick and Mortar in the heart of San Antonio. Menu and fun expanded. A fresh and trendy family environment coffee shop with a twist of classic and warm bakery shop. Our store is recently renovated thinking in safety measures and improved fast quality service; located off the main Broadway street in the beautiful Alamo Heights neighborhood.

