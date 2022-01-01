Go
Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R

Popular Items

Chicken Cardinale$32.00
Boneless breast of chicken in a marsala wine
sauce with prosciutto and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Carciofi$33.00
Boneless breast of chicken, artichokes, peas, mixed wild mushrooms, shallots in a white wine sauce
Chicken alla Michaels$32.00
Half chicken on the bone in a white wine, garlic,
lemon and rosemary sauce (can also be prepared boneless)
Filet of Sole$36.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Veal Scaloppini Sorrentina$35.00
Topped with a slice of prosciutto di Parma
and mozzarella cheese
Veal Alla Michael's$37.00
Veal Scaloppini Marsala$35.00
Tender slices of nature veal in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto and onions
Branzino$38.00
Broccoli$8.00
Location

2929 avenue R

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
