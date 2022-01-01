Go
Lovett Lion's Cafe

Open to the Lovett Community ONLY

4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW

Chicken Nachos$8.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken & Queso on Toasted Tortilla Chips
Cheese Nacho$7.00
Queso on Toasted Tortilla Chips
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Cheddar on Sourdough
California Club$8.75
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Pepperjack
The Lion$8.75
4 Cheeses Layered w/ Turkey on Naan
Iced Coffee
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Den$8.00
Turkey, Provolone
Bagels$2.50
Caprese Panini$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Nut-Free Pesto & Green Salad w/ Balsamic Glaze

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
