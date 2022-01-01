Go
Harvest Coffee--Century Square

Specialty coffee and homemade fare.

Popular Items

Classic Avocado Toast$5.50
Hand-dressed avocado with olive oil, lemon, and seasonings served on two pieces of wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.
Blueberry Oat Bread$4.00
Made from scratch bread loaf with plump blueberries and rolled oats.
Honeybee Latte$5.00
Earthy sweet and bright citrus create a unique and refreshing experience.
Chai Latte$4.25
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves.
Mocha Latte$5.00
Dutched-cocoa and cane sugar create a rich, creamy marriage of coffee and chocolate.
Harvest Latte$5.00
Our gourmet vanilla latte and signature drink. Made with hand-dressed vanilla beans and raw sugar.
Candlelight Latte$5.00
Notes of deep sugar and Mexican caramel with a lightly spiced, sweet finish.
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Rich dutched-cocoa, cane sugar, and textured milk create this decadent drink.
Sleighbell Latte$5.50
Well-balanced sweet peppermint and chocolate.
Butterscotch Latte$5.00
Nutty, deep sugar sweetness with a silky finish (contains dairy).

Location

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109

College Station TX

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
