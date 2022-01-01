Go
Railcar Modern American Kitchen

Omaha grew up around the railroad industry, its train stations bustling with travelers from around the country and the world. Your Railcar experience awaits. No ticket required.
This blending of cultures required dining car chefs to accommodate a wide variety of tastes, creating dishes to deliver a delicious, comforting, riveting experience.

1814 North 144th Street

Popular Items

The Railcar Burger$15.00
RED TOP FARMS GROUND WAGYU SHORT RIB, BACON APPLE JAM, RED ONION, ROMAINE LETTUCE, RUMIANO JALAPENO JACK CHEESE, TRUFFLE DIJONNAISE, SERVED WITH HOUSE FRIES
Helen's Caesar$13.00
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
GARLIC, BROWN BUTTER, TOASTED HAZELNUTS, BACON, MOLASSES, GRANA PADANO
Cheese Curds
PRETZEL CRUSTED, LOCAL JISA WHITE CHEDDAR CURD, HONEY CHIPOTLE DIPPING SAUCE
Chicken and the Goat$13.00
Cubano$13.00
BRAISED BERKSHIRE PORK SHOULDER, COBB SMOKED HAM, GRUYERE CHEESE, PICKLES, RED ONION, GARLIC AIOLI, HOUSE FRIES
Cherry Baby Back Ribs
CHERRY SMOKED AND GRILLED, HOUSE MADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, MOLASSES BEANSPEANUT SLAW, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Crispy Chicken Club$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES

Location

1814 North 144th Street

omaha NE

Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

