Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Omaha grew up around the railroad industry, its train stations bustling with travelers from around the country and the world. Your Railcar experience awaits. No ticket required.
This blending of cultures required dining car chefs to accommodate a wide variety of tastes, creating dishes to deliver a delicious, comforting, riveting experience.
1814 North 144th Street
Popular Items
Location
1814 North 144th Street
omaha NE
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lettuce Express
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine proudly serves traditional style food in a cultured, modern, and vibrant restaurant. Copal provides the Omaha area with authentic Mexican dishes using the finest quality and freshest ingredients.
Porky Butts BBQ
TO PLACE AN ORDER FOR LATER THAN 30 MINUTES FOR PICKUP, PLEASE CALL (531)466-7343.