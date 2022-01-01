Go
Hospitality is our calling, and Crawfordsville our home town. Francis and Mount honors the name sake of the mercantile store which operated in the same location for three generations.
The Restaurant founded in 2018 has a unique take on classics dishes, with a focus on local sourcing and providing a living wage for our employees.

131 N Washington

Popular Items

Queso Fries$13.99
Flank Steak, Fries, Queso Cheese, Bacon, Onions & Jalapenos
Plain Jane Cheese Burger$9.99
1/2lb Cheese Burger
Filet Mignon$29.99
6oz Cut, Medium Well & Well Done Butterflied with Your Choice of Two Sides
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$10.99
Buttermilk Marinated & Hand Breaded
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch
Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Grilled Chicken & House Made Alfredo Sauce with Garlic Parmesan Toast
Bayou Noodles$15.99
Andoulle Sausage, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes & Gouda Cream Sauce with Garlic Parmesan Toast
French Fries with Aioli$2.99
Honey Salmon$19.99
Local Honey & White Wine Reduction, Smashed Potatoes & Asparagus

Location

131 N Washington

Crawfordsville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
