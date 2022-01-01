Go
Porta'Vino

207 East Shore Drive

Popular Items

Il Tutto$17.00
pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms & fresh veggies
Margherita$14.00
tomato, garlic, basil & mozzarella
Wild Boar Bolognese$25.00
pappardelle, parmigiano & mushrooms
Roasted Garlic Plate$14.00
focaccia, house mix triple cream cheese, whole roasted garlic, spiced pecans, greens
Calabrese Crisp Shrimp$15.00
andouille sausage, Calabrian chili aioli
(can be sautéed for gluten-free)
Spinach & Artichoke$17.00
spinach, artichoke, roasted red pepper & feta
Shrimp Borgo$25.00
strozzapreti, grilled shrimp, garlic, shallots, parsley, Calabrian peppers & grilled focaccia bread
Cornflake Calamari$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
Polpette$10.00
housemade meatballs, marinara, pecorino (comes with three meatballs)
Frenched Chicken Breast$19.00
roast garlic demi & St. Arnold reduction, cannellini beans with oven roasted tomato & seasonal harvest
Location

The Woodlands TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
