Mitch's Seafood

At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.

1403 Scott St

Popular Items

Crab & Avocado Toast$15.50
Dungeness Crab, Avocado, Tomato Garnish
12 Oysters$30.00
Dungeness Crab, Avocado, Tomato Garnish
Crudo$10.00
Thinly Sliced Raw Fish, Micro Cilantro, Radish, Fresno Chiles, Salt, Olive Oil Drizzle
Shrimp Cocktail$11.75
Salsa Fresca, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice, Clamato. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips
Dungeness Crab Cocktail$16.00
Salsa Fresca, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice, Clamato. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips
Crab Cake (per Piece)$7.00
YF Poke$11.00
Seaweed, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, Fresno Chiles, Ponzu & Soy Sauce. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips.
Ceviche$10.00
Lime Juice, Pico de Gallo, Rock Fish. Served with Housemade Tortilla Chips. Add Avocado to make it even more delicious!
Campechana$17.75
Baja Style Cocktail with, Shrimp, Dungeness Crab, Octopus, Oyster,Salsa Fresca, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice, Clamato. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips
6 Oysters$15.50
Raw Freshly Shucked Oysters
San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
