Cafe Equator

Authentic Thai Street Food.

2920 Severn Avenue

Popular Items

Veggie Authentic Green Curry$14.99
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>
Spicy Beef Roll$6.99
(3 an order)
Ground beef, water chestnuts, potatoes, yellow onions and glass noodles fried to a golden brown, served with cucumber sauce <light spicy>
Fried Vegetable Roll$5.99
(4 an order)
Glass noodles, cabbage, carrots wrapped in rice paper served with Plum sauce
Steamed Vegetable Roll$5.99
(4 an order)
Lightly seasoned glass noodle and steamed veggies (cabbage, carrots) wrapped in soft rice paper served with Plum sauce
Fried Tofu$6.99
Crispy fried tofu, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Pad Woon Zen$13.99
Clear noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, Shitake mushrooms, onions and zucchini <mild>  
Flags$8.99
(6 an order)
Ground pork, onion, carrots, glass noodle, garlic & black pepper wrapped in rice paper
Garlic Ribs$9.99
Slow cooked - grilled garlic & Thai herbs marinated pork ribs < light spicy >
Chicken Sate$6.99
Skewers of marinated chicken tenders served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce
Blanket Shrimp$8.99
Fried large shrimp wrapped in rice paper, served with plum sauce
Location

2920 Severn Avenue

Metairie LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
