The Wurst Sausage Grill Healdsburg
Come by for a relaxing lunch or dinner indoors or outside on our covered beer garden.
We’re just off the beautiful downtown Healdsburg Plaza serving up the best in artisan sausages, burgers and salads and a terrific and varied beer selection of 16 local beers on tap. Fine wine by the glass or bottle.
22 Matheson St
Healdsburg CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
