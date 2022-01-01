Go
The Wurst Sausage Grill Healdsburg

Come by for a relaxing lunch or dinner indoors or outside on our covered beer garden.
We’re just off the beautiful downtown Healdsburg Plaza serving up the best in artisan sausages, burgers and salads and a terrific and varied beer selection of 16 local beers on tap. Fine wine by the glass or bottle.

22 Matheson St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Hot Dog$9.50
Bun, hot dog. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
Bun, beef patty with cheese. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.
Smash$12.50
Bun, Beef Patty, Wurst Spice, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Fry Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles.
Southwest Turkey$9.50
Bun, Turkey Patty, Grilled Red Bell Pepper, Grilled Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Pepperjack Cheese , Avocado, Chipotle Sauce.
Sprechers Root Beer$4.50
Kids Hamburger$9.50
Bun, beef patty. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.
Blue Burger$13.00
Bun, Beef Patty, Wurst Spice, Grilled Onions, Blue Cheese, Hamburger Relish, Bread & Butter Pickles.
BBQ Burger$13.50
Bun, Beef Patty, Wurst Spice, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles.
Cowboy$15.00
Bun, Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce.
Water - Sparkling$3.50
Location

22 Matheson St

Healdsburg CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
