Java Owl Coffee House

Clear Lakes only TRUE Coffee House bringing locally roasted coffee and specialty drinks to the community. We are also happy to bring our operating values to our Clear Lake friends and local coffee scene: CARE. COMMUNITY. COFFEE.

1354 NASA Parkway Suite J

Location

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
