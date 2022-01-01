Brrrr! Harbor

Mainely Meat BBQ

No reviews yet

Located at 15 Knox Road Bar Harbor, on site of Atlantic Brewing Company. Try our award-winning pulled pork, sausages, ribs, and chicken together with classic sides of coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans.

Voted one of New England’s best barbecue restaurants by Boston Magazine

Atlantic Brewing Beers are available on draft, along with seasonal specialties, so don’t miss the opportunity for a great meal in our tavern – or outside in the sun in our adjoining courtyard.

