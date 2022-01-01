Go
Sami's Kabab House LIC

47-38 Vernon Blvd

Popular Items

Afghan Naan$2.50
A basket of fresh baked Afghani naan bread
Bolani Kachalu$3.00
A fried thin pocket of dough filled with potatoes, sweet onions, cilantro, leek and various spices. Served with our homemade garlic mint yogurt sauce.
Coke$2.00
Beef Kofta Kabab$16.00
Seasoned ground beef and lamb mixed with fresh herbs and onions.
Diet Coke$2.00
Chicken Kofta Kabab Single Skewer$10.00
Chicken Soup$6.00
Chicken soup with fresh herbs + spices. Topped w/ our homemade garlic mint yogurt sauce and paprika.

47-38 Vernon Blvd

Long Island City NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
