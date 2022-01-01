Sami's Kabab House LIC
Come in and enjoy!
47-38 Vernon Blvd
Popular Items
Location
47-38 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
ABC EATS FOOD HALL
Come in and enjoy!
Hupo Restaurant
Sichuan cuisine restaurant, Chinese people's most beloved style of cooking, is a true gem awaiting to be discovered in America. HUPO’s dedicating to present Sichuan Food in a contemporary way, and we keep the traditional virtues too. In HUPO, everything’s no-frills, we hope to see you soon.
Spice Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle Craft Inc.
Come on in and enjoy!