SriThai - Duluth

SriThai is proud to serve the Duluth area with its authentic and fresh Thai and Japanese cuisine.
Your dining experience and our customer service is our top priority. Please stop by today and find out for yourself.

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360

Popular Items

SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
THAI EGG ROLL$10.00
Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
THAI FRIED RICE$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
PAD THAI$14.00
Rice noodle in pad Thai sauce with bean sprout, scallion, egg served with crushed peanut and lime.
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.
SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE$16.00
Fried rice in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.
Volcano Roll$16.00
California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**
California Roll$9.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.
SPICY BASIL NOODLE$14.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
MISO SOUP$4.00

Location

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360

Duluth GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
