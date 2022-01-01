Go
Toast

Caledonia Spirits Barr Hill

Come in and enjoy!

116 Gin Lane

No reviews yet

Location

116 Gin Lane

Montpelier VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Positive Pie Montpelier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Penny Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abbey Lane

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston